The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday suspended actor Radha Ravi from the party following his sexist comments about actor Nayanthara, reported NDTV.

Ravi made the comments on Saturday at the trailer launch of the film Kolaiyuthir Kaalam starring Nayanthara in the lead role. Nayanthara was not present at the event.

“Nayanthara acts as a ghost, and then she goes on to act as Sita as well,” said Ravi, president of the Tamil Nadu Dubbing Union, according to The News Minute. “She acts as Sita! Earlier, to play the role of a goddess, they would look for [someone like] KR Vijaya. Now, anyone can be cast to play a goddess. They can cast someone who you want to pray to when you look at them, they can also cast someone you want to call towards you when you see them!”

A statement issued by DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan said that the actor was being suspended from primary membership of the party. “Actor Radha Ravi is being temporarily suspended from primary membership of the party and all party posts for breaching party discipline and acting in a manner that brings disrepute to the party,” said the party.

In the same speech, Ravi also passed comments on the Pollachi sexual assault and extortion scandal. “What is the difference between a big film and a small film?” he asked. “If you rape one girl at once, it is a small film. If you rape 40 people at once, like in Pollachi, it is a big film.” A video of his speech was widely shared on social media.

The film fraternity has condemned Ravi’s comments.

Singer Chinmayi was the first to point out Ravi’s sexist comment. Chinmayi Sripada, who was banned from the Tamil Nadu Dubbing Union after she spoke out against lyricist Vairamuthu for sexual harassment, said on Sunday: “Been waiting since yesterday for *some* sort of condemnation from the male actor fraternity in Tamil Nadu since yesterday. In this video Radha Ravi, President, TN Dubbing Union openly slut shames a female actor at HER movie’s trailer launch. And not. a. word from anyone. Yet.”

Director Vignesh Shivn also criticised Ravi’s comment. “Clueless and helpless cos no one will support or do anything or take any action against that filthy piece of sh*t coming from a legendary family...he keeps doing this to seek attention! Brainless! Sad to see audience laughing & clapping for his filthy comments!” he tweeted.

Director Milind Rau promised to “never work with this misogynistic person ever again”, reported The News Minute. Actor Tapasee Pannu, singer-musician Vishal Dadlani are a few others who condemned Ravi’s remarks.

Ravi has made derogatory, sexist and insensitive statements earlier also. In March 2017, he mocked children with disabilities during a political speech. Later, he refused to apologise, saying he was “not the type” to.