A woman was allegedly gangraped while she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Sunday. Police have arrested three people, including a doctor and nurse who allegedly administered a sedative to the woman, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

Senior police officer Harimohan Singh told ANI that the woman was admitted to the hospital with breathing difficulties. She was subsequently diagnosed with a fatty liver. “She has alleged that she was gangraped by hospital staff on Sunday,” Singh said.

The first information report said the woman found a ward boy on her bed when she gained consciousness and cried out for help. It said her husband rushed to the ICU but the ward boy had escaped by then.

The officer told The Indian Express that an FIR was filed under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code against Niyazu, Ashok Malik, Shadab and nurse Lakshmi. Shadab is absconding. The woman has been sent for a medical examination.

An unidentified officer said the CCTV cameras in the ICU were switched off at the time of the alleged incident, according to ANI.