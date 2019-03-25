Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced that under the minimum income guarantee scheme, 20% of the poorest families in the country will get Rs 72,000 per annum.

“The minimum income support proposal will be called ‘nyay’,” said Gandhi at a press conference after attending the Congress Working Committee meeting. “The scheme will bring justice to the poor.”

Five crore families and 25 crore people will benefit from the scheme, he said. The money will be directly transferred to their bank accounts.

“It is fiscally possible,” said Gandhi. “We have been studying the scheme for four-five months. We were committed to the MGNREGA, we delivered MGNREGA...now we will ensure justice for the poor.”

He said the scheme was “extremely powerful, dynamic, well-thought-through idea”. It will be world’s largest minimum income scheme, Gandhi said. “Final assault on poverty has begun. We will wipe out poverty from the country,” he said.