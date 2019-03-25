A Delhi court on Monday extended the interim protection granted to former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case until April 26, PTI reported. The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have both filed chargesheets in the case.

On March 8, a court had extended their protection from arrest up to March 25.

The case pertains to clearances that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board granted the firm Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel in 2006. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time and Karti Chidambaram allegedly facilitated the payment of bribes in the Aircel-Maxis transaction. The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating a money laundering angle in the case, is inquiring why Chidambaram approved the investment when only the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs can give green signal for such deals.

In November 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation had informed a court in Delhi that the central government has sanctioned the prosecution of P Chidambaram in the case.