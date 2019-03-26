Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday said he will campaign for the Trinamool Congress in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported. The actor-turned-politician had an hour-long meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before announcing that the two parties have formed an alliance in the Union Territory.

“Tamil Nadu and Bengal will be working together,” Banerjee said, according to The Hindu. “We are grateful for this initiative taken by him and his party.”

Haasan said he will visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on April 6 to campaign for the Trinamool Congress candidate Ayaan Mondal – grandson of eight-time Congress MP from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manoranjan Bhakta.

“Right now the focus is on Andaman...and I support my region as well as Bengal [because] I love Bengal a lot and I will campaign in the Andaman for both the communities,” Haasan said.

The sitting MP of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bishnu Pada Ray.

The Union Territory has one Lok Sabha seat, which will go to vote in phase one on April 11.

On Sunday, Haasan had announced that he will not contest the elections. “I am proud being the chariot puller than being the chariot,” he had said.