Former Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan on Monday filed his nomination from the Central Chennai constituency for the Lok Sabha elections. In May 2018, Karnan had launched his party, the Anti-Corruption Dynamic Party.

Karnan had been appointed a Madras High Court judge in 2009, and was moved to the Calcutta High Court in 2016. He is the first sitting High Court judge to have been sentenced to prison. In May 2017, the Supreme Court had convicted him of contempt for accusing top court judges of corruption, but Karnan has maintained that he was being targeted for being a Dalit.

Karnan on Monday told Bar & Bench that his focus in the elections will be to expose corruption in the government and the judiciary.

Karnan’s secretary Anthony W Lizaro had earlier said that the party would contest all 543 seats. “Only women will contest, and we hope to sweep elections across the country,” the former judge had previously said.