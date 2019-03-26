The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday night named lawyer and Yuva Morcha activist Tejasvi Surya its candidate for the prestigious Bangalore South seat in Karnataka. The seat was previously held by late Union minister Ananth Kumar.

The 28-year-old activist was ecstatic at the announcement. “OMG OMG! I can’t believe this. PM of world’s largest democracy and President of largest political party have reposed faith in a 28-year-old guy to represent them in a constituency as prestigious a Bangalore South. ...This can happen only in my BJP. Only in #NewIndia of @narendramodi,” tweeted Surya.

There was speculation that Ananth Kumar’s wife could be the BJP’s candidate. Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa had reportedly recommended Tejaswini Ananth Kumar’s name for the seat, according to NDTV.

Tejaswini Ananth Kumar on Tuesday told ANI that the party’s decision was shocking. But added: “I stand with the party’s decision. Let’s not start asking questions. If we have to contribute to the country then we have to work for Modiji.”

Surya, who is the nephew of BJP lawmaker Ravi Subramanya, is said to be the party’s youngest candidate. He is known for his polarising speeches. Surya will be up against Congress veteran BK Hariprasad.