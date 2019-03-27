Mission Shakti: Narendra Modi says India shot down live satellite, is now a global space power
The prime minister said the mission was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has shot down a live satellite in space and earned a place in global space power. The Mission Shakti operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch, he said.
His announcement comes two weeks before the first phase of elections is set to begin. The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 10, when dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were announced.
The elections will be held between April 11 and May 19, and the votes will be counted on May 23.
Live updates
2.18 pm: Former Defence Research and Development Organisation chief VK Saraswat says India today has the technological capability to match adversaries who want to militarise space, reports ANI. Saraswat, who is a member of the NITI Aayog, says India does not have any plans to weaponise space.
2.09 pm: West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim says Narendra Modi should “stop taking credit” for achievements of job done by others, reports PTI. “The Modi government in the last five years has failed to provide any relief to the people of the country,” he says. “So ahead of the elections, the BJP and Modi should stop these tricks to fool the masses. It won’t have any impact on the poll prospects of the BJP in the upcoming elections.”
1.56 pm: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee criticises Narendra Modi, saying his announcement was “yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering...desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election”.
“This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct,” she says on Twitter. There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems a desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission.”
1.53 pm: Taking a dig at Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi wishes him a “happy World Theatre Day”.
World Theatre Day is celebrated on March 27.
1.32 pm: “Mission Shakti is a hallmark of our scientific aptitude & commitment to national security,” tweets Smriti Irani.
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and BJP President Amit Shah also congratulated scientists and the prime minister for the mission.
1.30 pm: Congratulating the DRDO, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala says the building blocks of Mission Shakti were laid during UPA-Congress government in 2012.
1.25 pm: Union minister Ravishankar Prasad says it is a historic day. “India has emerged as a big space power for which all the scientists and the Prime Minister, in particular, deserve full praise. I compliment the scientists and the Prime Minister,” he tells ANI.
1.20 pm: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant says that the operation showcases India’s “coming of age” in the global technological and R&D arena. “Bringing down a live satellite in space is a feat which requires scientific precision, capability & prowess.”
1.18 pm: Union minister Rajnath Singh says the success of Mission Shakti will help in strengthening India’s defence capabilities. “We are proud that our Space and Defence prog has touched unprecedented heights with this glorious achievement,” he tweets.
1.15 pm: Advocate Prashant Bhushan says, “As we waited with baited breath for Modi’s grand announcement on National TV & Radio on the eve of elections, Modi chose to announce DRDO & ISRO’s decades old work on an anti satellite weapon as his new ‘surgical strike’! Clearly it will now provide 10Cr jobs to our people!”
1.12 pm: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu says, “Compliment our Scientists on their successful launch of anti-satellite missile. We, as a nation, are proud of our Scientists.”
Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde also congratulated the DRDO.
1.10 pm: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav says Narendra Modi got himself “an hour of free TV and divert the nation’s attention” from matters like unemployment, rural crisis and women’s security.
1.06 pm: The Congress party also congratulates ISRO and the government for the achievement. “The Indian Space Programme established in 1961 by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru & the Indian Space Research Organisation set up under Smt. Indira Gandhi has always made India proud with its ground breaking achievements,” it says on Twitter.
The party, however, later deleted the tweet and shared a message again saying the Indian Space Programme was established in 1962.
1 pm: Union minister Suresh Prabhu says, “Massive Space Leap for India. Kudos to DRDO scientists for this huge technological advancement. Arrival of India as Space Super Power.”
12.59 pm: Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore says the successful execution of Mission Shakti is a proud, powerful, historical moment for the country. “Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, today we have become a formidable space power with proven Anti-Satellite Missile capability,” he tweets.
12.58 pm: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulates the scientists at ISRO and DRDO for developing and demonstrating A-SAT capabilities.
12.56 pm: Former DRDO Chief and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat tells ANI, “This is a fantastic capability to have and it gives us a deterrence in case our adversaries try to militarise the space or try to prevent us from using our existing space capabilities.”
12.54 pm: Congress leader Ahmed Patel says the previous United Progressive Alliance government had initiated the A-SAT program “which has reached fruition today”. “I congratulate our space scientists & the visionary leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh,” he tweets.
12.51 pm: Union minister Nitin Gadkari congratulates scientists over the success of Mission Shakti. “India is moving fast towards becoming a world leader and under PM Modi’s leadership, it is on its way to not only become a ‘super economic power’, but also a ‘super science power’,” he says.
12.45 pm: All Indians should feel safe in the country is our aim, Modi says. “I have full confidence over people’s capability, dedication and diligence. We will together build a powerful, prosperous and safe India.”
12.42 pm: The A-SAT missile has strengthened the country with respect to national security and development, he adds.
12.41 pm: He congratulates the Defence Research and Development Organisation and other scientists for the feat. “Mission Shakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India’s outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme,” he says on Twitter.
12.40 pm: ‘Mission Shakti’ is an important step towards securing India’s safety, economic growth and technological advancement, the prime minister adds.
12.34 pm: What India has done does not breach any international law or treaties, Modi says. “It speaks of the country’s technological and defence prowess. India has always been against the use of weapons in space and the country has not changed its stance,” he adds.
12.33 pm: “Our aim is to maintain peace over war mongering. The space programme’s aim is peace, India’s economic and technological progress,” he says.
12.32 pm: The prime minister says that the Mission Shakti operation was completed in just 3 minutes using an A-SAT Made In India. “It is a proud moment for Indians.”
12.30 pm: The ‘Mission Shakti’ operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch, Modi says. “We are proud of our scientists.”
12.27 pm: Anti-satellite weapon A-SAT has successfully targeted a live satellite on a Low Earth Orbit, Modi says.
12.24 pm: “India has established itself name as a space power,” says Modi. “Until now, only US, China and Russia have done this. Now India is the fourth country.”
12.10 pm: Social media has been speculating what the prime minister will address the country about. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah jokes that Modi will declare the results of the Lok Sabha elections.
11.45 am: Earlier on Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Modi, had met ahead of the prime minister’s address. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.
11.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets that he will address the nation with an “important message” soon.