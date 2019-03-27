Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said militants shot dead a civilian in Shopian’s Kachdoora. The police have identified the deceased as 24-year-old Tanveer Ahmad Dar, a resident of Bemnipora, Greater Kashmir reported.

The police have retrieved his body and will hand it over to the family after completing the necessary procedures, a statement said. A joint team of Army and Special Operations Group personnel initiated a cordon-and-search operation at the site.

A case has been registered and investigators are looking into the matter.

More details are awaited.