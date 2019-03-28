Facebook on Wednesday apologised for mistakenly naming Kashmir a separate country. The social media giant said it has removed the reference.

“We mistakenly included Kashmir in our blog post when listing the countries and regions impacted by the Iranian network we disrupted for coordinated inauthentic behaviour,” Facebook said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the company said that it removed 513 pages, groups and accounts for engaging in “coordinated inauthentic” behaviour as part of multiple networks tied to Iran. The company listed countries, including Egypt, India and Indonesia, where these networks operated. The list also included Kashmir.

“Kashmir was the subject of some of the content shared by this network, but it should not have been included in that list,” said Facebook. “We have corrected this in the blog post and we apologise for any confusion caused.”

Facebook said the owners/administrators of these pages often used fake accounts and impersonated real political groups and media organisations. “They posted news stories on current events and frequently repurposed and amplified content from Iranian state media about topics including sanctions against Iran; tensions between India and Pakistan; conflicts in Syria and Yemen; terrorism; tensions between Israel and Palestine; Islamic religious issues; Indian politics; and the recent crisis in Venezuela,” said the company.