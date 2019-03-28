Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said his government has moved the High Court against the Election Commission’s decision to transfer three Indian Police Service officers. Naidu said the poll body had transferred the officials based on a “frivolous” complaint by the YSR Congress Party, PTI reported.

The YSR Congress Party had accused Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party of favouring Director General of Police (Intelligence) AB Venkateswara Rao, Kadapa Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma and Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Venkata Ratnam. The poll panel sent these three officers to the police headquarters.

However, Naidu alleged that this action sends the “wrong signal”, and does not come under the purview of the Election Commission. He said Rao looks after the chief minister’s security. The state government cancelled the police officer’s transfer, The Times of India reported.

“The YSR Congress Party is terrorising officials in the state,” Naidu alleged. “The Andhra Pradesh government has filed a petition in the High Court against the EC’’s decision.” The chief minister said the poll body should conduct impartial elections instead of “putting a political party to inconvenience with one-sided decisions”.

Naidu claimed the poll body was yet to take action on more than 500 complaints filed by the Telugu Desam Party against the “removal of voters’ names from the electoral list”. The chief minister said he will launch an agitation to seek fair elections and “save democracy”.

The 2019 General Elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and the results declared on May 23. Andhra Pradesh will vote on April 11.