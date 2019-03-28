Indian stock markets closed over 1% higher on Thursday, lifted by gains in banking stocks as most sectors performed well, Reuters reported. The BSE Sensex jumped about 413 points since Wednesday to close at 38,545.72, while the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 gained 124.95 points to close at 11,570.

The closing figure for the Sensex was its best since September 3, 2018.

The top gainers on the Sensex were HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, Yes Bank, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma. The gains on the Nifty 50 were led by Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies and UPL.

The biggest losers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corporation of India and NTPC. On the Nifty 50, Hindalco, ONGC, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy’s and Power Grid Corporation of India led the losses.

At 4 pm, the rupee was down 11 paise at 68.98 against the dollar.