The Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday conducted searches at a hospital run by the son-in-law of former Chief Minister Raman Singh in connection with a case of alleged financial irregularities, reported PTI. Dr Puneet Gupta, who is accused of misusing funds to the tune of Rs 50 crore, is on the run.

“Documents related to the case were recovered during the raid at the GBG Kidney Care Hospital in Rajendra Nagar area,” Raipur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh told PTI. “A notice was issued to Dr Puneet Gupta, asking him to appear before police, but he did not appear. We will serve him another notice on Friday.”

A case was registered against Gupta on March 15 alleging financial irregularities when he was the superintendent of DKS Post Graduate Institute and Research Centre in Raipur. Current hospital superintendent Dr Kamal Kishore Sahare filed the complaint. He alleged that Gupta misused his position and committed a fraud of Rs 50 crore.

Raman Singh called the case “politically motivated”. “They [the Congress government] are forming special investigation teams and creating cases, but once the case reaches the courts, the truth will come out,” he said, according to NDTV.