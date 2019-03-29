Congress leader Hardik Patel will not be able to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected his plea to stay his conviction in a 2015 rioting case, ANI reported. Patel may now approach the Supreme Court.

In July 2018, a court in Mehsana district had sentenced Patel and two of his aides to two years in jail for rioting and arson in Visnagar town in 2015 during a protest led by him to seek reservations for his community, the Patidars. The High Court later granted Patel bail and suspended his jail sentence, but his conviction remained valid.

Patel moved the High Court earlier this month to seek a stay on his conviction on the grounds that he wanted to contest the elections. He had joined the Congress on March 12.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the state government opposed his plea, producing photographic evidence and documents to show that Patel was present at the time of the incident. He was accused of vandalising a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA’s office.

Before he joined the Congress, Patel’s outfit, the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, had led protests in 2015 to demand Other Backward Class status and 27% reservation in government jobs and education for the Patel community. The Gujarat Police had filed a sedition case against him, for which he spent nine months in jail, from October 2015 to July 2016.

Patel turned 25 last year, making him eligible to stand for the Lok Sabha polls this time. In February, he had announced that he will “definitely” contest the General Elections. He had reportedly expressed the desire to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Jamnagar seat.