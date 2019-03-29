United Kingdom lawmakers on Friday voted against Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit proposal for the third time, BBC reported. The proposal got 344 votes against and 286 for it.

March 29 was the original date of departure of the UK from the European Union, but the Parliament has repeatedly failed to decide on the terms of the exit.

May said the United Kingdom will have to find “an alternative way forward” which is “almost certain” to involve holding European elections. “The government has until April 12 to discuss the negotiation process to avoid a no-deal Brexit on that date,” Reuters quoted May as saying.

“The legal default now is that the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on 12th April,” she said.

May said the outcome was a “matter of profound regret” and added, “I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this House.”

European Council President Donald Tusk announced a meeting of the council on April 10 on Twitter.

The United Kingdom Parliament had voted against a no-deal Brexit by a narrow margin of 312-308 on March 13. After lawmakers rejected May’s previous Brexit proposal on March 12, Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour Party had called for a general election to allow the public to decide who should lead them into the next phase of Brexit.