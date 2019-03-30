A civilian car exploded near a Central Reserve Police Force convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, The Indian Express reported. Slight damage was caused in the rear of one of the CRPF vehicles, the paramilitary force said.

Unidentified officials said that they suspect the blast to have been caused by an LPG cylinder blast.

The Central Reserve Police Force said no one was injured in the blast and that officials were investigating all angles. “An explosion took place in a civil car near Banihal while the CRPF convoy was on move,” a spokesperson said. “The car caught fire and slight damage was caused in the rear of one of the CRPF vehicle.”

Inspector General Police of Jammu zone MK Sinha said an unexploded cylinder was also found at the site. A search operation is underway. The driver of the car was missing from the spot, an official told Greater Kashmir.