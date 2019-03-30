A man of Indian origin died after being stabbed several times by an immigrant in Germany, while his wife is in hospital with injuries, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said on Saturday. The couple had got German citizenship last year, reported the Hindustan Times.

The man, 49-year-old Prashant Basarur, and his wife Smita, 43, were attacked in Munich on Friday morning. They had got into an argument with a man from Guinea who lived in the same apartment complex. The man allegedly attacked and stabbed them several times during the argument, according to the Hindustan Times.

“Smita is stable. We are facilitating the travel of Prashant’s brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” Swaraj tweeted.

The Indian embassy is taking care of the couple’s two children, she added. The accused was reportedly charged with attempt to murder.

