Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, PTI reported quoting defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia. Three security personnel were injured too, reported NDTV.

The identities of the militants and the group with which they were associated are yet to be ascertained. The encounter is still under way. The police recovered four rifles and ammunition from the site of the encounter.

Jammu & Kashmir: 4 terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) killed in an encounter with security forces in Lassipora area of Pulwama District. Identities yet to be ascertained. 2 AK rifles, 1 SLR & 1 pistol recovered. Search operation underway. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/hWerZnRXzr — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2019

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Lassipora area of Pulwama district after getting information about the presence of militants. The operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party.

More details are awaited.

On March 28, the security forces killed a suspected militant in a gunbattle in Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The militant was identified as Danish Ahmad Dar, who was associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad extremist group.