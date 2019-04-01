Natalia Fileva, one of Russia’s richest women, and two other people died on Sunday after a plane they were on board crashed while landing at an airport near Germany’s Frankfurt, The Guardian reported. Fileva is the co-owner of private Russian airline S7 also known as Siberian Airlines.

The cause of the crash has not been identified, BBC quoted from her company’s statement.

The six-seater private jet was flying from Cannes in France to Egelsbach, south of Frankfurt. The Epic-Lt, a single-engined jet designed for private flights, disappeared from radars at 13.22 GMT on Sunday (6.52 pm Sunday India time), according to flight tracker Flightradar24.

A single-engined turboprop Epic LT aircraft has crashed near Egelsbach Airport in Germany.



According to media, 3 occupants, 1 pilot and 2 passengers died in the crash. One of the passengers was Natalia Fileva, co-owner of Russian S7 Airlines.https://t.co/UfV37Tfvnp pic.twitter.com/BeG7Scu2GE — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 31, 2019

A second passenger and the pilot were also killed in the crash.

Fileva’s company said an international commission will investigate the incidents with Russian aviation authorities, reported Russian news agency TASS.

Fileva was listed in 2018 by Forbes magazine as the fourth richest woman in Russia with an estimated fortune of $600 million (Rs 4,153 crore).