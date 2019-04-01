The BSE Sensex crossed 39,000 points to touch an all-time high on Monday morning. Share markets were lifted by sustained buying, mainly in metal, auto and financial stocks, and positive cues from global markets, PTI reported.

At 10.35 am, the benchmark index was at 38,987.47, higher than Friday’s close by 314.56 points. The index had reached 39,022.44 points minutes earlier. The National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 gained 80.15 points to reach 11,704.05.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Motors, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro. The gains on the Nifty 50 were led by Tata Motors, Hindalco, Vedanta, Tata Steel and GAIL.

The biggest losers on the Sensex were IndusInd Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Coal India, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. On the Nifty 50, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coal India, Indiabulls Housing Finance and ONGC led the losses.

The foreign exchange markets were closed on Monday because of annual account closing of banks. The rupee had closed at 69.15 per dollar on Friday.