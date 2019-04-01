Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that the Congress has branded “peace-loving Hindus” as terrorists, and insulted the followers of the religion. The prime minister said at a rally in Maharashtra’s Wardha that the Congress had coined the term “Hindu terror”, PTI reported.

The prime minister also implied that the reason Congress chief Rahul Gandhi decided to contest a second seat from Kerala’s Wayanad was that the party is scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by the Hindu community. “Congress used the term ‘Hindu terror’...it labelled the peace-loving Hindus as terrorists...is there a single incident of Hindu terrorism?” Modi said.

Hindus make up 49% of the population in Wayanad, while Muslims and Christians account for the rest of the population. The BJP on Sunday had accused Gandhi of indulging in politics of appeasement by deciding to contest from Wayanad.

“Congress insulted Hindus...people have decided to punish it in election...hence, it is scared of fielding candidate from constituencies dominated by majority population,” the prime minister claimed. Modi said the Congress had defamed the 5,000-year-old Indian civilization by coining the term “Hindu terror”.

A National Investigation Agency court had on March 20 acquitted all accused in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blasts case. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had later said that Congress must apologise for floating the “Hindu terror” theory.

Modi claimed that Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar backed out of contesting the Lok Sabha polls because he could see that the wind was “blowing the other way”. Modi alleged that Pawar had wanted to be the prime minister and had even made this desire known.

The prime minister claimed that the Congress’ “abuse” is like an ornament for him. He said that by being a “chowkidar of toilets”, he was protecting the dignity of women.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, with the results will be announced on May 23.