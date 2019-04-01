India’s eight core industries grew at a rate of 2.1% in February, compared to the corresponding month last year, a press release by the government said on Monday. From April 2018 to February 2019, these industries grew at a cumulative rate of 4.3%.

The eight core industries are coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity. Among these, the production of cement grew at 8%, the most of all core industries. Coal production rose by 7.3%, crude oil output by 6.1%, steel production by 4.9%, natural gas by 3.8%, fertilisers by 2.5%, and electricity by 0.7%, the government said. On the other hand, the output of refinery products declined by 0.8% in February.

In the April 2018 to February 2019 period, cement production grew the most at 13%. On the other hand, the production of crude oil fell by 4%.

The growth rate of eight core industries in January this year was 1.5%, with cement showing a growth rate of 11%, and fertilisers of 10.5%.