The Election Commission of India on Tuesday sent letters to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Railways complaining of “noncompliance of lawful instructions and lackadaisical approach towards enforcing the model code of conduct”. The letters also directed disciplinary action against those responsible for the alleged violations and sought a report within a week.

The Election Commission had last week written to the government-owned Air India and the Indian Railways after receiving complaints about boarding passes and tickets bearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph. The poll body’s letter on Tuesday said it had not received timely responses from the two ministries to these earlier notices.

In a third letter, the Election Commission directed the Ministry of Railways and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation to submit a report by April 4 on the paper cups bearing the Bharatiya Janata Party slogan “Main Bhi Chowkidar” that were reportedly used to serve tea to passengers on some trains. The slogan refers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that he is a watchman of the country.

On Mar 27, EC had written to Ministry of Railways & Ministry of Civil Aviation, asking them why have the pictures of PM Modi had not been removed from rail tickets & Air India boarding passes even after Model Code of Conduct had come into effect. https://t.co/cEtNKfPXzE — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019

Last week, Air India passengers called attention to an advertisement for the government-organised Vibrant Gujarat summit, which was held in January. The advertisement carried photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The airline said on March 25 that it had taken note of the complaints and was rolling back the boarding passes, NDTV reported. On March 29, however, another passenger spotted the advertisement on a boarding pass. An Air India spokesperson said it was “human error” and that a show cause notice had been issued to the airport manager of Air India at Madurai, where the boarding pass had been issued.

At New Delhi airport today March 25th, 2019.

My Air India Boarding Pass, prominently flashes Narendra Modi, "Vibrant Gujrat" & Vijay Rupani. Picture of boarding pass is below.

Wonder why we are wasting public money on this Election Commission, which doesn't see, hears or speak... pic.twitter.com/7t49cNIlAR — Shashi Kant IPS (@shashikantips54) March 25, 2019

On March 19, the Trinamool Congress had complained to the Election Commission claiming that it had spotted photos of Modi on railway tickets, accompanying an advertisement about a government scheme. The Railways then said it would withdraw the tickets, reported NDTV.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, meanwhile, had last week withdrawn paper cups with the “Main Bhi Chowkidar” slogan. A Twitter user had shared a photo of a paper cup on board the Kathgodam Shatabdi Express and claimed it violated the Model Code of Conduct. IRCTC said the licensee who printed the slogans on paper cups did not take prior permission from the body.

The model code, which is in place ahead of general elections from April 11 to May 19, aims to ensure free and fair elections by creating a level-playing field for all parties. Its rules particularly curb the ruling party, in this case the Bharatiya Janata Party, from exercising its power for undue political advantage.