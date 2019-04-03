The Congress on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of bribing voters in Arunachal Pradesh. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters that the police had seized Rs 1.8 crore after raiding Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s convoy on Tuesday night.

The Congress alleged that the money was being distributed to people ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasirghat on Wednesday. Surjewala released two unauthenticated videos of the raid on Tuesday night. The Congress claimed that notes in Rs 500 denomination were seized around 10.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Chief Electoral Officer Kaling Tayeng confirmed a recovery of Rs 1.8 crore from a raid but did not specify if any political party was linked to the seizure, the Hindustan Times reported. “We don’t have the exact details yet,” Tayeng said. “Since the deputy commissioner and police superintendent of East Siang district are busy with the prime minister’s rally in Pasighat, they have not sent a report yet about the recovery.”

Surjewala claimed the money was counted in the presence of the Election Commission’s expenditure officer Smrita Kaur Gill and Deputy Commissioner Pasighat Kinny Singh.

The Congress spokesperson called it a black day for democracy. “The sensational disclosures and the two videos prove a massive vote scandal,” Surjewala said. “Five vehicles were searched on the complaint of members of the Youth Congress.”

“If this cash is for PM’s rally and influencing the people, does it not prove that the chowkidar is a thief?” he asked.