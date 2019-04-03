Jammu and Kashmir’s chief electoral officer on Wednesday informed the Election Commission about the Congress’s complaint that the accommodation and security cover of its leaders had been revoked, PTI reported. Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar told the news agency that he will also ask the state administration for its response on the matter. The state is currently under president’s rule.

Kumar said, “We are writing to [the state] government to take their view on the matter.”

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir had on Tuesday accused the state administration of trying to “hamper” their poll campaign by withdrawing the facilities. The local administration has to get a clearance from the chief electoral officer about any withdrawal of security and accommodation to political leaders while the model code of conduct is in place.

The Model Code of Conduct came into operation on March 10, the day the poll body announced dates for the 2019 General Elections. The polls will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and the results declared on May 23.

“The move amounts to restricting the movement of Congress leaders in the upcoming elections, which is not only serious, but highly condemnable,” Mir had said and added that many of the party’s leaders faced a risk to their lives because of the revocation of security. “The Congress party, however, will not be cowed down by such pressure tactics.”