The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a petition seeking the rescheduling of the voting date for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, PTI reported. The date of voting, April 18, is also Maundy Thursday, a day preceding the Christian holiday of Good Friday.

A Christian body had moved the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing of the petition. The petitioner’s lawyer claimed that it would be inconvenient for people to make arrangements for services on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday if polling is on April 18, reported News18.

The lawyer urged the bench to call upon the Election Commission to change the date of polling in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“Why can’t you vote on a holy day?” Justice SA Bobde asked. “Are you saying that you cannot cast your vote on a holy day?”

The bench then refused an urgent hearing of the petition. “We don’t want to advise you how to pray and how to cast vote,” it said.