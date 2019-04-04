UAE honours PM Narendra Modi with Zayed Medal for efforts to boost relations
Modi played a pivotal role in reinforcing UAE’s ‘historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India’, said crown prince of Abu Dhabi.
United Arab Emirates President Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Zayed Medal.
The Zayed Medal is the UAE’s highest honour awarded to kings, presidents and heads of states, according to Gulf News. It was awarded to Modi in appreciation of his efforts to boost relations between the Emirates and India.
Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, tweeted that his “dear friend” Modi played a pivotal role in reinforcing UAE’s “historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India” and gave the relation a “big boost”.
“By granting our dear friend the Indian Prime Minister the Zayed Medal, we express our appreciation for his role and efforts in developing friendly relations and extending bridges of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of India in various fields,” the crown prince said, according to Gulf News.
Modi has visited the UAE twice in three years, according to The National. During his last visit to the emirates in February 2018, Modi had laid the foundation stone for the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.