United Arab Emirates President Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Zayed Medal.

The Zayed Medal is the UAE’s highest honour awarded to kings, presidents and heads of states, according to Gulf News. It was awarded to Modi in appreciation of his efforts to boost relations between the Emirates and India.

Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, tweeted that his “dear friend” Modi played a pivotal role in reinforcing UAE’s “historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India” and gave the relation a “big boost”.

We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 4, 2019

“By granting our dear friend the Indian Prime Minister the Zayed Medal, we express our appreciation for his role and efforts in developing friendly relations and extending bridges of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of India in various fields,” the crown prince said, according to Gulf News.

Modi has visited the UAE twice in three years, according to The National. During his last visit to the emirates in February 2018, Modi had laid the foundation stone for the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.