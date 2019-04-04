Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday began his Lok Sabha campaign in Kerala’s Wayanad with a road show. He was accompanied by his sister and the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress president filed his nomination from Wayanad constituency. The Amethi MP has decided to contest two seats for the elections that begin on April 11.

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala were also present at the venue.

“I have come to Kerala to send a message that India is one country... south, north, east and west, centre...it is one country,” Gandhi told reporters after filing his nomination. “I felt there is an assault on the idea of Kerala, the south, the North East... there is an assault taking place by the RSS, BJP, Narendra Modi. And I felt it was very important that I give a message to the country that I will stand from north and south India.”

He claimed there is a feeling in south India that the way the Centre, Modi and RSS are working, there is an assault on their culture and languages.

Gandhi also said he will not attack the Communist Party of India (Marxist) during his campaign in Kerala. The Left parties have been unhappy with Gandhi’s candidature from the Wayanad seat, saying the move goes against the Congress’ commitment to fight the BJP.

“I know the CPI(M) and the Congress have been locked in a fight in Kerala and this fight will go on...I understand that my brothers and sisters in the CPI(M) will speak against me and attack me, but you will not hear a word against the CPI(M) in my campaign in Kerala,” Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Vadra tweeted urging people of Wayanad to take care of her brother. “My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he won’t let you down,” she said.