The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday interrogated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in connection with the AgustaWestland chopper scam, PTI reported. Puri, a businessman, met the investigating officer in the case around 11 am in New Delhi, police officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate had informed a Delhi court on Wednesday that Puri had been summoned for interrogation. The agency said the businessman was summoned for confronting him with Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged middleman in the case who has been arrested. The court had extended Gupta’s custodial interrogation by three more days on Wednesday.

However, Puri told reporters on Thursday that he had no connection with the case, according to ANI. “I am cooperating with the investigation,” he said. “I have no connection with AgustaWestland or defence. I run an independent business.”

Puri’s father Deepak Puri is the chief marketing director of optical storage media firm Moser Baer. Deepak Puri’s wife, Nita, is Kamal Nath’s sister.

The former Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had signed the Rs 3,565-crore helicopter deal in 2010 with the British-Italian firm AgustaWestland. The deal was put on hold after Italy arrested the head of Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland’s parent company, on charges of paying bribes to win the contract. One of the suspected middlemen, Christian Michel, was extradited to India in January and is now lodged in Tihar Jail. He too is being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate.