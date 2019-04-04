Two officers of the Indian Air Force were killed and two wounded in a road accident in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, IANS reported. The accident took place in Malangpora village of Pulwama district outside the air force’s base in Awantipora.

The deceased jawans have been identified as Squadron Leader Rakesh Pandey and Corporal Ajay Kumar, ANI reported. The wounded are being treated at a hospital.

The Indian Air Force said it will conduct an inquiry.

More details are awaited.