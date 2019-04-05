Inmates at the Srinagar Central Jail clashed with the staff members on Thursday evening after word spread that they will be relocated outside the Valley because of repair work on the premises, the Greater Kashmir said. Director General of Police and Prisons Dilbagh Singh said the inmates burnt a structure within the facility.

Two inmates were injured during the clash, unidentified officials told Kashmir Life.

The police official said that some inmates instigated others to stop the repair and reinforcement work that was under way.

Police and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force were deployed to help bring the situation under control. Restrictions have been imposed around the jail, officials said.

The local administration has suspended internet services in the city and reduced the speed in South Kashmir.