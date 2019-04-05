Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should list out the achievements of his government in the last five years instead of blaming Jawaharlal Nehru for everything. “He keeps saying Nehru did this, Indira did this,” she said during a roadshow in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. “Arrey Modiji, tell us what you did in five years?”

Vadra criticised the prime minister for not being there for the people of his own constituency of Varanasi. “He has travelled the world over,” she said. “Went to Japan, hugged there; went to Pakistan, ate biryani; went to China, hugged there as well. But has anyone ever seen him hugging a poor family from Varanasi? Think carefully before voting, those in power have forgotten you gave them power.”

She attacked Modi on his nationalist narrative too. “He calls himself [a] nationalist,” said the Congress general secretary. “If he is truly one, he should respect all martyrs, whether Hindu, Muslim or the rival party [leader’s] father.”

Gandhi was campaigning for Congress candidate Dolly Sharma, who is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party nominee and former Army chief VK Singh. Sharma, who is the daughter of Congress city president Narendra Bhardwaj, had lost the mayoral polls to the BJP candidate in 2017. Ghaziabad will vote in the first phase on April 11.