Suspected militants allegedly killed an off-duty Army jawan inside his home in Warpora area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. An unidentified police official identified the deceased as Mohammad Rafi Yatoo.

Yatoo succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Police said Yatoo was at home on leave. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, police added.

Meanwhile, police officials said security personnel killed two militants during a gunfight in Shopian, Kashmir Reader reported. A joint team of counter-insurgency units of the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of the state police killed them during a cordon-and-search operation in Parguchi.

The officials are trying to verify the identity of the militants and the groups they were affiliated to, PTI quoted an unidentified official as saying.