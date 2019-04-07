The Congress on Sunday launched its campaign slogan, “Ab Hoga Nyay” (Now, there will be justice), for the Lok Sabha elections at a press conference in New Delhi.

“Today, the country demands justice,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said. “The youth seeks employment. The women of India demand security. The farmer wants the right price for his crops. Work, price, respect and justice is what India demands.”

Sharma said the government has not yet answered for its failures over the last five years. “Even today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy in rallies, making fake promises and in disrespecting the opposition,” he added.

The Congress leader said the party’s slogan does not relate merely to its minimum income guarantee scheme, but encompasses justice for all sections of society.

The Congress also released the “Ab Hoga Nyay” campaign song, the lyrics of which has been written by Javed Akhtar, said Sharma. A video of the song has been filmed by Nikkhil Advani.

Sharma said the campaign was planned by the Percept Edge agency. He also thanked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leader for working towards a campaign slogan.

The Election Commission on Saturday reportedly raised objections to some words in the song, The Print reported quoting an unidentified Congress worker. The poll body found the following stanza problematic:

“Tum jhooti chaalein chal ke, sheheron ke naam badal ke, noton ko kachra kar ke, aur har nirdhan ko chhal ke, nafrat ka dhuaan phailaake, bhai se bhai ladaake, kehte ho hum ko chun lo, ab tum bhi humaari sun lo [After making false moves, changing the names of cities, consigning currency notes to scrap, deceiving every poor person, spreading the smoke of hate, pitting brother against brother, you say ‘elect me’, but you must listen to us].”

“We have no idea what is objectionable in this,” a senior Congress functionary said. “We were informed that it is not appropriate.” The Congress is obliged to delete the stanza.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and the results declared on May 23.