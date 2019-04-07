Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday claimed that voting for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections will only strengthen terrorism and Naxalism, PTI reported. It will also obstruct development and strengthen “separatist forces”, he claimed.

Similarly, voting for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi will strengthen its ally All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and its leaders, he claimed. He was speaking at a rally in Telangana’s Peddapalli town for BJP Lok Sabha candidate S Kumar. He claimed that the BJP government, unlike the Congress or TRS, will ensure development and prosperity.

The chief minister also termed the Congress and the TRS “anti-nationals” at the event. “The recently released Congress manifesto certifies it, while AIMIM is known for its anti-national statements and acts,” he said, adding that they supported activities that are dangerous to national security.

He reiterated that the previous UPA government, led by the Congress, had only “served biryani” to terrorists while the Modi government used bullets to deal with terrorism. “The BJP leadership has shown that only bullets can be the answer to terrorists,” he said.

He also accused the TRS of failing to fulfil electoral promises and of not implementing central government schemes in the state.

Earlier in the day, he had claimed that the Congress and the regional parties of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have obstructed development in the states. “In the past some years, in Andhra Pradesh it has been either the Congress or the regional parties that have been in power,” Adityanath told PTI. “They have duped the people in the name of development. They have promoted dynastic and family politics there and obstructed the developmental process.”

“They have only given attractive slogans and made the life of the common man miserable,” Adityanath said, referring to the Congress, the Telugu Desam Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. “In Telangana, for the past five years there is a TRS government. This government is also walking on the path shown by the Congress. It is indulging in dynastic and family politics as well,” he added.

“Whether it is the TDP in Andhra Pradesh, the Congress or the TRS in Telangana, all of them have resorted to politics of appeasement,” Adityanath added. “They have played with the sentiments of the people by making tall and attractive promises.”