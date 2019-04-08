A United Kingdom court on Monday rejected fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya’s written plea against his extradition to India, The Economic Times reported. The UK signed an order to extradite him on February 4. Mallya is currently on bail on an extradition warrant.

Mallya, who owes Indian banks over Rs 9,000 crore, fled to the United Kingdom in 2016.

According to a report in The Hindu, Mallya can make a renewal application for an oral hearing against the extradition order before a court.

Last week, Mallya’s lawyers had told the State Bank of India, one of the lenders he owes money to, that the businessman was willing to cut his spending to £29,500 a month, Bloomberg had reported. He is currently spending nearly £18,300 a week.

On January 5, a special court in Mumbai declared Mallya a fugitive economic offender. He was the first person to get the tag after the Parliament passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act last year to allow the seizure of domestic assets of such individuals.