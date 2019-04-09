The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to submit its case diary and a status report on its investigation into the 2017 Staff Selection Commission examination paper leak case, PTI reported. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi scheduled the next hearing in the case for April 11.

The CBI had taken up the case in March last year.

The Staff Selection Commission is a government organisation that conducts exams to recruit staff for various ministries and central government departments. The examinations take place in four tiers. The alleged leak came to light after the tier-2 exam, which was held in February 2018 (it was scheduled for 2017 but postponed). Shortly after the exam, candidates alleged that question papers had been leaked on social media. Aspirants then started massive protests and demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation. A re-examination was held for the tier-2 paper in March last year.

The Supreme Court last year ordered a stay on the results of the 2017 SSC Combined Graduate Level and Combined Higher Secondary Level over the leak allegations. The Supreme Court suggested that the 2017 exam round be re-conducted, but the Centre contended that the leak was “extremely localised” and only affected the tier-2 Combined Graduate Level examination.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court held that the results of the re-examination of the tier-2 held in March 2018 can be released, but the injunction on the other results of the 2017 edition would stay.