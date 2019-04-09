Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bheema Mandavi was among five people killed in a suspected Maoist attack on his convoy in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, NDTV reported. The others who were killed were security personnel.

The attack used an improvised explosive device. The incident took place at Shyamagiri hills when Mandavi’s convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli area, PTI reported.

The attackers also allegedly opened fire at the occupants of the convoy.

The Bastar Lok Sabha seat, in which Dantewada is located, votes on Thursday in the parliamentary elections.

More details are awaited.