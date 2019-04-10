The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the Centre’s objections to the review petitions seeking an inquiry into the Rafale fighter jet deal, Live Law reported. In March, the government had asked for the review pleas to be dismissed because they were based on files “stolen” from the Defence Ministry.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices KM Joseph and SK Kaul said it would fix a new date for the hearing of the review petitions. The judges said the pleas would be heard on the basis of their merits.

Last month, the court had said it will deal with the Centre’s objections first, before proceeding with the review pleas. The bench had reserved its verdict on the matter on March 14.

Review petitions

The review petitions had cited ministry documents revealed by media reports in February. In March, the government claimed that these were privileged and secret official files, and publishing them is illegal and a threat to security. The government said the disclosure of such details is exempted even by the Right to Information Act and breaches the Section 123 of the Indian Evidence Act.

Petitioner Prashant Bhushan, however, told the court that it is settled law that a court should not be concerned about how a document is obtained if it happens to be relevant evidence.

During the hearings, Justice KM Joseph had said the Right to Information Act had “intended to bring a revolution, let us not go back”. He had pointed out that the Act said even intelligence and security establishments were bound to give information in case of “corruption and human rights violations”. He said the Act had an overriding effect on the Official Secrets Act.