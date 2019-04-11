The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday admitted that NaMo TV is run by its information technology cell. “NaMo TV is a feature of NaMo app which is run by BJP IT cell,” BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya told The Indian Express. “The party has taken slots on Direct To Home for which provisions are there to show it [NaMo TV].”

The Delhi Chief Electoral Office’s Media Certification and Monitoring Committee on Wednesday told the Election Commission that NaMo TV content: pre-aired speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, do not constitute advertisements. The poll body had asked the Delhi chief electoral officer to direct the media monitoring panel to check if the political content on NaMo TV was pre-certified.

Unidentified top officials at the Delhi Chief Electoral Office said the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee had only certified the NaMo TV logo, and that the panel did not have the mandate to certify the content. “The Election Commission’s order on NaMo TV is expected on Thursday,” the officer added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Election Commission stayed the release of biopic PM Narendra Modi until the end of polling. The film was slated to be released on April 11, while the last day of voting for the General Elections is May 19.

NaMo TV, named after Modi, is available on all major Direct to Home platforms. It features Modi’s speeches and other pro-BJP material. The Aam Aadmi Party had complained to the Election Commission against the channel claiming it violated the poll code.

On Wednesday, an official of the Election Commission had said that an order of the poll body banning the screening of the biopic also applied to NaMo TV. However, the election panel then reversed its stance.