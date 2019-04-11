Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress and its allies in Bihar, claiming that the “mahamilavati [highly adulterated] gang” is scared of him coming back to power. Addressing a rally in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, the prime minister said the Opposition fears that if Modi comes to power again, their “shops of corruption”, dynasty politics and venal defence deals will shut down.

Modi said on one hand there is a track record of development by the National Democratic Alliance, on the other is the Opposition’s fear. He claimed the Congress has said it will talk about ending terrorism with people who are speaking Pakistan’s language. “Actually they are scared and they are scaring the country as well,” he said.

Modi reiterated that the Congress wants to strip the armed forces of their special powers, while the National Democratic Alliance government wants to grant full liberty to soldiers who deal with terrorists and Maoists. The Congress in its poll manifesto promised to review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

Bihar went to polls on Thursday in the first phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. Bhagalpur will vote on April 18.