The Congress on Thursday asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to “investigate and neutralise” a possible threat to its President Rahul Gandhi’s life, ANI reported. The party, in its letter, cited a clip of Gandhi’s media interaction after he filed his nomination papers in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi during which a green laser was observed on his head on seven occasions.

The Congress expressed its concern about Gandhi’s safety in view of the fact that his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as well his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi were assassinated. “A possibility like this is of serious concern and points towards a breach in Gandhi’s security,” the party’s letter addressed to Home Minister Rajnath Singh was quoted as saying.

The joint letter was signed by Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala. The Congress also sent a video clip of Gandhi’s media interaction to Rajnath Singh. The party told the minister that Gandhi’s security was the “first responsibility” of the Centre.

The party speculated that the laser may have emanated from a weapon like a sniper gun. “This is also an alarming lapse on the part of the Uttar Pradesh government which is responsible for the peripheral security of Rahul Gandhi,” the letter said.

Meanwhile, reports said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has denied receiving the letter from Congress yet. The ministry said according to the Special Protection Group, the green light on Gandhi’s face was of a mobile phone used by the Congress’ photographer, ANI reported.

In April 2018, the Congress demanded a thorough investigation while citing that a plane that Gandhi was travelling in “shuddered violently, tilted to one side, dipped in altitude steeply and made cranking noises throughout”. In August 2018, however, an inquiry blamed delayed action by the pilots for the incident.