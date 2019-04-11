The military in Sudan forced President Omar al-Bashir, who ruled over the country for 30 years, to step down, Reuters reported on Thursday. The development occurred on Thursday and followed months of protests against him in the capital of Khartoum.

Defence Minister and army general Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said al-Bashir will be arrested and taken to a safe place, The Guardian reported. The military has imposed a three-month state of emergency and will supervise a two-year transition period. “A military transitional council will be established to supervise the period of transition,” Auf said while adding that the 2005 constitution will be cancelled.

“The poor are poorer and the rich are still rich and there are no equal chances for the same people,” Auf said.

Al-Bashir had taken control of the nation in a bloodless coup in 1989.