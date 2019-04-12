Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked voters to choose between an “imandaar chowkidar” (honest watchman) and a “bhrashtachari naamdaar” (corrupt dynast), referring to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. He also targeted Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar asking him why he had allied with the Congress – the party which, the prime minister claimed, stood with those who want separate prime ministers for India and Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister was addressing a rally in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra to campaign for candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance in Ahmednagar and Shirdi Lok Sabha constituencies. Modi claimed that under the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government in Maharashtra, there were bomb blasts in Pune, in trains and buses. “But in the last five years, there have been no bomb blasts,” he said.

Once again, Modi hit out at the Congress for promising to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. “I want to ask the first-time voters, do you agree with those who want to compromise on national security?” Modi said.

He questioned Pawar for the Nationalist Congress Party’s alliance with the Congress. “Did you [Pawar] include the word ‘nationalist’ in your party merely to hoodwink the people of the country? Since when have you begun viewing this country from a foreign prism?” Modi said, according to The Hindu.

Modi continued his tirade against Gandhi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, claiming the Congress leaders were involved in “Tughlak Road chunavi ghotala [election scam]”. Referring to the recent Income Tax searches conducted on aides of Nath, Modi said, “Child nutrition funds given to Madhya Pradesh government are being used for elections. The habits of the Congress will not change. The chowkidar is alert and that is why he could arrest the thieves.”

Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s residence as a legislator is on Tughlak Lane in New Delhi, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s residence as an MP is on Tughlaq Road.

Ahmednagar goes to polls on April 23 in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

‘This is an election between nation first or family first’

Modi addressed his second rally of the day in Gangavathi town in Koppal district of Karnataka. He took on the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in the state, accusing them of indulging in dynastic politics. “This is an election between Nation First or Family First,” Modi said. “Congress and JDS are detached from people and attached to their own family.”

He alleged that the only “mission” of the two Opposition parties was “commission”.

Modi claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had said that the those who cannot arrange two square meals join the armed forces. “He has insulted the soldiers of our armed forces. They secure our borders facing adverse conditions. However, these people can’t understand this,” the prime minister said.

He continued his attack on Gandhi and Nath, alleging that the money seized from the searches in Madhya Pradesh was meant for schemes for poor children and pregnant women. “Congress has committed a grave sin by depriving innocent children and women of their right. They will not be pardoned for it,” he added.

