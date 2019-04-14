The Islamic State group on Saturday claimed responsibility for the blast in Quetta city of Pakistan that has killed at least 20 people, Dawn reported. On Friday, however, a faction of the Taliban had claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted the Hazara community, adding that it had collaborated with the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi militant outfit.

The Islamic State group released a photograph of the attacker and claimed that the blast had targeted the Shia community.

Meanwhile, several people protested on the Western Bypass in Quetta for the second day after the attack to demand security to the community and punishment to the perpetrators of the crime. “The government has failed to provide us security despite our repeated protests and requests,” Kazim Raza Hazara, one of the protesters, told DawnNewsTV.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove, Health Minister Naseebullah Marri, and Hazara Democratic Party President Abdul Khaliq Hazara met the protestors and assured them of taking their demands to the government. The protestors, however, chose to continue their demonstration to ensure that their demands are met immediately.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal convened a meeting during which a decision to install closed-circuit television cameras at the Hazarganji market and other public places was decided.

Hazara community, a frequent target

The community has been a frequent target of the Taliban, Islamic State and other militant groups in the region.

In 2013, three bombings killed more than 200 people in Hazara neighbourhoods. After several attacks, the local administration increased security in Hazara neighbourhoods and ordered security forces to escort members of the community to the markets.