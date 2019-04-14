Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused Jammu and Kashmir political families the Abdullahs and Muftis of ruining three generations of the state and trying to divide India. Addressing a rally in Kathua, Modi said, “The bright future of J&K can be ensured only after their departure.”

Referring to National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s demand for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said, “They can bring their entire clan into field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they won’t be able to divide this nation.”

At a rally earlier this month, Abdullah had said that “by the grace of god” his state would one day bring back the posts of prime minister and Sadar-i-Riyasat (head of state). The designations were in 1965 changed to chief minister and governor respectively. Abdullah later claimed that the demand for a separate prime minister and sadr-e-riyasat was nothing new.

Modi also praised people for coming out to vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state on April 11. “You have proved the power of Indian democracy... With heavy voting in Jammu and Baramulla, you have given a strong response to the terrorists and opportunists,” said the prime minister.

Modi blamed the Congress for the migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. He added that his government would settle the displaced community in their native places.

The prime minister claimed there was a “Modi wave” this time that is stronger than the one in 2014. “I have gone around the country... I now see a more powerful wave than in 2014,” said Modi. “All the surveys are suggesting that the BJP is winning three times more seats than the Congress in the Lok Sabha. The chance of survival for the Congress is very difficult.”

Modi also criticised Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for missing an event organised to mark the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. “While the vice president, who is not a part of politics, went for a programme organised in Amritsar to pay tributes to the martyrs... the chief minister [of Punjab] was missing,” said Modi. “He boycotted the programme because he was busy in Congress bhakti. He went there with the Congress president but not with the vice president. That is the difference between the love for a family and love for the nation.”