The body of a 25-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase that was fished out of a drain in Medchal in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday, reported PTI. The police have arrested her boyfriend, identified as Sunil.

Sunil is a mechanical engineer who was also her classmate in college, the police said. The two were in a relationship from 2017. He allegedly killed her as she had asked him several times to marry her.

The woman’s family claimed that Sunil wanted to move to Muscat for a job. On April 4, the woman’s family dropped her at Hyderabad airport so that she could fly to Muscat with her boyfriend. They filed a complaint on April 7 when the woman did not return home.

The police said that Sunil convinced her to go with him to a lodge near the airport. He killed her on April 5 and stuffed her body in her suitcase and dumped it in a drain. The body was dumped in a drain near a school in Suraram Colony. Local residents noticed the abandoned suitcase and informed the police.

“During investigation, he confessed to the crime,” Inspector P Ramachandra Rao told The News Minute. “The body was sent for autopsy and handed over to the family.”

The woman and Sunil were both working in Hyderabad and lived there with their families. Sunil, who is from Bihar, had moved to Hyderabad years ago, reported NDTV.