The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission to watch PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the prime minister, and reconsider its stance on staying the release of the film until the end of polling, Bar and Bench reported. The court asked the poll body to submit its decision to it in a sealed cover by April 22.

On April 12, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear a plea against the stay on the release of the film after the producers moved it against the poll panel’s decision.

On Monday, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the producers of the film, claimed that the poll panel had not watched the film.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held till May 19, with results being declared on May 23. The film was slated to be released on April 11. The film has been directed by Omung Kumar and features Vivek Oberoi as Modi.

The poll body had ruled that displaying material that promotes a political figure would go against the core principle of the Model Code of Conduct of creating a level-playing field for elections. The Model Code of Conduct has been in place since March 10.

The Election Commission’s order came soon after PM Narendra Modi, which traces Modi’s life from childhood till the 2014 General Elections, was given a “U” certificate by the censor board for unrestricted public viewing.

On April 9, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the film’s release and had left it to the Election Commission to take a call on whether the film violates the poll code.

Several Opposition parties had earlier complained to judicial authorities and the poll body about the film, alleging that it was a propaganda vehicle for the ruling BJP.