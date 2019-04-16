Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday appealed to Muslims in Bihar’s Katihar Lok Sabha constituency to vote unitedly to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the elections.

“You are in a 64% majority here,” Sidhu told the audience at the rally. “I have come to warn you, that these people [Bharatiya Janata Party] are trying to divide you. By bringing in a person like [All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin] Owaisi here, by introducing a new party here, they want to win the polls. If you get united – the minority is in a majority here – and vote together, Modi will be defeated. You will hit a six. Hit such a sixer that Modi lands outside the boundary.”

The AIMIM has fielded a candidate in Kishanganj constituency of Bihar.

#WATCH Bihar:N Sidhu says in Katihar 'Main aapko chetavni dene aya hun Muslim bhaiyon,ye baant rahe hain apko,ye yahan Owaisi jaise logon ko la ke,ek nai party khadi kar aap logon ka vote baant ke jitna chahte hain.Agar tum log ikathe hue,ekjut hoke vote dala to Modi sulat jaega' pic.twitter.com/PQlIjm4oW2 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2019

The cricketer-turned-politician also said that he is always willing to help Muslims who come to Punjab for work. “You get love from us in Punjab,” he said. “If you face any problems in Punjab, I am a minister, approach me, I will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you.”

Election campaigning in Uttar Pradesh has already seen appeals for votes targeted at religious communities. In a speech in Deoband on April 7, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had urged Muslim voters not to vote for the Congress as it would divide the minority vote.

On April 9, Chief Minister Adityanath said at a rally in Meerut that if the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have faith in Ali (a revered figure in Islam), the BJP has faith in Bajrang Bali (Hindu god Hanuman).

On Monday, the Election Commission prohibited Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours, and imposed a similar ban on Mayawati for 48 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and votes will be counted on May 23.