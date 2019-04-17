At least 31 people have died in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat as rain and thunderstorm caused by a western disturbance hit parts of North India on Tuesday, ANI reported. At least three people died in Manipur on Monday as a storm swept across the state, according to Imphal Free Press.

Sixteen people died in Madhya Pradesh, while nine deaths were reported in Gujarat and six in Rajasthan.

The India Meteorological Department said heavy rainfall and gusty wind was recorded in Chittorgarh, Sriganganagar, Ajmer, Kota and Pilani in Rajasthan, according to the Hindustan Times. “[A] western disturbance and winds with moisture from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are developing this kind of weather conditions,” an unidentified Met department official said. “Gusty winds are causing dust storm mainly in western parts of the state because the soil is loose and there is lack of moisture there.”

6 people have died across Rajasthan, in the rain and storms which hit various parts of the state, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jmWB8tHM3y — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

In Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha and Anand were severely affected, reported India Today. Crops in these districts were damaged due to the storm, while produce which was ready to be sent to local markets were also damaged.

A dust storm damaged part of a tent being erected for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally scheduled for Wednesday in Himmatnagar town in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat, reported Hindustan Times.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast strong winds in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Bhopal, Guna, Vidisha, Bhind, Datia and Ashoknagar regions of Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the government was doing everything to provide all possible assistance. “The situation is being monitored closely,” the PMO said.

The PMO said families of those who lost their lives in the unseasonal rain and storms in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Manipur, Gujarat and other parts of the country will be given Rs 2 lakh from the PM’s National Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered injuries.

PM @narendramodi has expressed grief at the loss of lives due to unseasonal rains and storms in MP, Rajasthan, Manipur & various parts of the country. The government is doing its best to provide all possible assistance to those affected. The situation is being monitored closely. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 17, 2019

Union minister Rajnath Singh said the Centre was ready to provide all assistance to states affected by the rains and storm. “Deeply pained and anguished by the loss of precious lives due to untimely rains and thunderstorms in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat [and] certain other parts of the country,” he tweeted.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said he has asked the health secretary to contact officials of the states to provide support, ANI reported. Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has spoken with the officials of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and offered all possible support for medical relief.